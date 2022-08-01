Motorcyclists, enthusiasts and the general public are invited to Rally on Main, billed as the area’s largest motorcycle event, Aug. 27.
Poker Run registration begins at 10 a.m. at Wild Things Park. Entry is $25, and a portion of proceeds benefits local charities including the City Mission, the PA Motorsports Association and Serenity Farms.
A Blessing of the Bikes is scheduled for 10:25 a.m., and motorcyclists leave the grounds at 10:30 a.m.
Entertainment begins at 1:30 p.m., when the Knob Road Band takes the stage at the Main Street Pavilion in downtown Washington.
Live music plays until after dusk, with performances by The Marcus Tyler Band, The Tom Terling Band and The Marks Brothers.
A Best of Show motorcycle contest runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the pavilion.
Rally on Main is a free event. For more information, or to register for the Poker Run or Best of Show, visit https://rallyonmain.com.
