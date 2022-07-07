The Monessen Democratic Committee, the Westmoreland County Democrats, and organizers of the Women’s March of Pittsburgh are holding a “Vote for Our Rights Rally” at 6 p.m. Thursday at Monessen City Park, in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, overturning women’s constitutional right to an abortion.
The rally will focus on legislative action and voter turnout. Organizers said the event aims to energize, organize, and engage voters ahead of Pennsylvania’s midterm election.
The gubernatorial race could determine whether or not abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania.
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general who has pledged to support abortion rights, is facing off against Doug Mastriano, a Republican state senator who has vowed to make abortion illegal.
Several speakers, including Women’s March organizers, and Democratic Party leaders and candidates are slated to speak.