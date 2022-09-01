Rainbow fentanyl

Courtesy of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

Rainbow fentanyl – fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes

Brightly colored pills and powders, and colorful blocks resembling sidewalk chalk, have been seized in 18 states including West Virginia, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced earlier this week.

The pills, powders and blocks are rainbow fentanyl, colorful opioids that look more like candy than a drug. The latest form of fentanyl is being used to target a younger generation of Americans.

