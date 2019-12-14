Several rail freight improvement projects in Washington and Beaver counties will receive state grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, according to a news release from state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township.
In Washington County, a $1.1 million grant will help Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway repair structural damage and drainage issues in a state tunnel. Also, a $249,900 grant to National Lime and Stone will support the construction of new tracks for the rail-truck transload facility.
In Beaver County, a $700,000 grant will help Pittsburgh Intermodal Terminals Inc. rehabilitate approximately a mile of track in critical operations areas. The project includes replacement of ties and switch timbers, new ballast and surfacing.
“The rail freight industry plays a critical role in our state and local economy by transporting products safely and efficiently without subjecting our roadways to additional wear and tear from truck traffic,” Bartolotta said. “Keeping our local infrastructure in good working order will support the development of many different industries, as well as greater job growth in the region.”
A total of 26 rail freight improvement projects statewide received grants in the current round of funding.