This weekend, pet owners in Washington and Fayette counties can have their dogs and cats vaccinated at low-cost clinics.
On Saturday, a clinic hosted by Who Rescued Who Humane Society will offer rabies, DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parvovirus and parainfluenza) and FVRCP (feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Laurel Mall in Connellsville. Vaccines are $15 each, and owners must provide current vaccine paperwork.
On Sunday, those same vaccines, plus kennel cough, Lyme and feline leukemia vaccines, will be offered at 915 Jessop Place in Washington between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The clinic, hosted by Pet Search, is also offering microchipping for $25 per pet.
Both clinics ask that dogs are kept leashed and cats remain in their carriers.
For more information, visit the Who Rescued Who Facebook page or call PetSearch at 724-228-7335.