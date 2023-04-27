Melanie Ostrander

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Washington County Elections Director Melanie Ostrander stands in the commissioners meeting room where the public will be able to view live video streaming on an 80-inch television showing elections workers tabulating the votes during the May 16 primary.

A public viewing area will be set up for people who want to watch in real-time as Washington County elections workers tabulate votes during next month’s primary.

The county elections board voted unanimously Wednesday to allow up to 100 people to occupy the commissioners meeting room on the ground floor of the Crossroads county office building to watch live video streaming from four surveillance cameras showing the counting process.

