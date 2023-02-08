The topic of Cool Valley, a proposed business development akin to Southpointe, is heating up again.
A public hearing to consider plans for Cool Valley, a residential, office and retail space, is set for Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., in the township building, 3599 Millers Run Road.
“(T&R Properties Inc.) came before our board in the fall with an illustrated site plan and had some more work to do, so we sent them away to do that work,” said Cecil supervisors chairwoman Cindy Fisher at Monday’s meeting. “They said they’re ready to present that plan.”
Cool Valley was first proposed in 2010, but the project was hindered by difficulties funding traffic improvements and finalizing the location – the 911-acre site sits off Interstate 79, across from Southpointe.
In 2018, the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program granted T&R Properties Inc. $1 million for phase one construction. At that time, Cecil Township also received a $2.8 million grant to build up roads near the site.
Fisher stressed the importance of resident attendance at the hearing.
“We definitely take resident comments and concerns seriously,” Fisher said. “Part of the reason (T&R Properties) was sent away last time was because residents brought to our attention things that we weren’t aware of. If residents want their voices heard, attending the meeting, sending us information in advance is all very helpful.”
Also Monday, Cecil Township supervisors voted unanimously to hire part-time firefighter Kevin Wolford for the Muse fire station immediately. Wolford, a Cecil resident, formerly volunteered at Hillman Station and most recently served as a full-time firefighter for Peters Township.
