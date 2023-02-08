Cool Valley

Observer-Reporter

This sign has stood for years across Morganza Road from Southpointe.

The topic of Cool Valley, a proposed business development akin to Southpointe, is heating up again.

A public hearing to consider plans for Cool Valley, a residential, office and retail space, is set for Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., in the township building, 3599 Millers Run Road.

