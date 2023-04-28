Laura Hough

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Washington County Prothonotary Laura Hough points to sign boards being held by her row office staff during a 2021 commissioners meeting.

Washington County Prothonotary Laura Hough is being accused of using a background check database to search for information on two dozen local people for unknown reasons before county officials revoked her privileges last fall when they suspected she used the system beyond the scope of its official purpose.

Hough was granted access upon her request in the summer of 2020 to use the LexisNexis database to search addresses to send out civil court documents filed through the prothonotary’s office, but her search history included “prominent political figures” in Washington County, including the three commissioners.

