Kevin Hill Laura Hough WEB

Kevin Hill and Laura Hough

Washington County Prothonotary Laura Hough is appealing a judge’s decision to dismiss her challenge attempting to remove the candidate running against her in the upcoming Republican primary.

Hough’s attorney, Sean Logue, filed the notice of appeal Tuesday with the state Commonwealth Court asking it to overturn the ruling last week by Washington County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Lucas allowing candidate Kevin Hill to remain on the ballot for the May 16 primary election.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In