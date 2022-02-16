Washington High School’s Prexie Performers will return to the stage Thursday with a performance of “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition.”
“She Kills Monsters” is the first stage play produced by the high school since the pandemic began. The play, originally performed by college students, is a huge undertaking that English teacher Brandy LaQuatra, the director, and math teacher Tim Grebeck, assistant director, are excited to bring to life.
“We’d like the adults to listen to the plot and see how youth struggle to understand their thoughts, feelings and emotions as they grow up, dealing with real world, including their sexual identity,” Grebeck told Washington School District public relations director Sandy Sabot.
“She Kills Monsters” focuses on the relationship between two sisters: high school senior Agnes (sophomore Cheyenne Desmond) and Tilly (junior Julia Sandoval). When Tilly is killed unexpectedly, Agnes confronts the reality that she hardly knew her little sister and scours Tilly’s things for connection.
Agnes learns her sister struggled to fit in with her peers and to define her sexuality.
The play explores the themes of family, inclusivity and diversity, and, though the material at times is dark, the messages it leaves audiences to ponder are uplifting and hopeful.
Students, family and community members are invited to the production in the LGI room at Washington High School at 7 p.m. Thursday. Additional performances will be held at 1 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. For more information, visit https://www.concordtheatricals.com/.