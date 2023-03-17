Bellmead Apartment residents joined Presbyterian SeniorCare Network and Curana Health leadership and staff for a ribbon cutting Thursday morning to celebrate the official opening of SeniorCare’s first-ever, on-site clinic in a low-income living facility.
“It feels like it’s a fabulous loop,” smiled Jim Pieffer, president and CEO of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. “Bellmead is actually our very first affordable housing. You think about old buildings – Bellmead is not obsolete. It’s stood the test of time. I’ll say humbly, Presbyterian SeniorCare has been one of the organizations that has always taken a preventative health approach to our senior housing. It’s about helping them to live independently, age independently. It’s fabulous that this was our kickoff.”
The nonprofit dreamed of improving its seniors’ quality of life by implementing a more holistic approach to aging. Presbyterian SeniorCare proposed, in tandem with a partner organization, connecting primary care physicians, service providers and residents.
“My dream has always been to have a nurse at every building. Then we got the grant. I didn’t even think this was possible,” said Cassandra Law, senior director, supportive housing, SeniorCare Network.
Upon receiving the $500,000 grant, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network embarked upon a national search for a partner organization. Curana Health, a health service organization focused on senior living communities and senior living residents, stood out.
“Curana’s background and mission just aligned with Presbyterian SeniorCare,” said Shawn Shuman, senior director, center for innovation and care transformation. “This really beat our expectations.”
“This new partnership with Curana Health – Celeste and the team have really turned it into reality,” Peiffer added.
Curana Health works with more than 650 providers in 27 states, but the partnership with Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is a first.
“It’s a big project. We’ll be (residents’) primary care provider, we’ll do follow-ups. We’ll also do sick visits. If a resident is sick and can’t get into their primary care physician, we will communicate with their primary care physician, especially if there’s any follow-up, change in medication,” said Amy Young, senior vice president, Curana Health. “Our goal is to avoid any unnecessary hospitalizations. This is a unique thing we’re starting in Pennsylvania. This is the start of a unique partnership.”
Also unique is the streamlining of health services between SeniorCare’s Southmont site and Bellmead Apartments. The two share a team of doctors who will ensure those residents treated at Southmont receive proper, continued care upon return home to Bellmead.
Dr. Sathia Natarajan, medical director at Southmont and lead physician, Curana Health, is pleased to lead the team of medical doctors now offering on-site health services at Bellmead.
“We provide continuity of service,” said Natarajan. “I think continuity of service is very important to reduce hospitalizations.”
Clinic hours have not yet been set definitively, said Natarajan, but doctors are on site five days a week, and are available to see patients within 24 hours on days the clinic is closed.
“We’ve been in practice for the last couple of months and the patients are satisfied,” Natarajan said.
Residents are more than satisfied; they love the on-site clinic.
“I think it’s a great idea. I’ve been here already,” said Joy Thompson, who has lived at Bellmead for 22 years. “That way, I don’t have to go out. It makes it easier. My daughter even said so too.”
Myra Hatfield, a 13-year resident at Bellmead Apartments, agreed with Thompson that the clinic makes health care more accessible.
“I still drive short distances. This is even better, to have somebody here,” she said. “I had a stroke. I have to keep close watch on my blood pressure. This way, I’ll have somebody I can hop in and see, make sure everything’s OK.”
Another resident, Sandie Bridges, said it’s sometimes difficult to find transportation to and from the pharmacy or her primary care physician.
“Instead of going to the doctor, I’ll just come down here,” she said. “They bill my insurance so I don’t have to worry about it.”
It’s easy access to health care that led Presbyterian SeniorCare Network to partner with Curana Health and, together, innovate the way older adults receive medical attention.
“This really is groundbreaking territory for us,” said Shuman, before the ribbon was cut. “We plan to do this and provide this service to other seniors that we serve across our network. Hopefully this makes aging easier for you.”
