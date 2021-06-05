The state Department of Transportation will close portions of two Greene County roads for work beginning Monday.
A portion of Poland Run Road located in Richhill Township will be closed between Bristoria and Rush roads beginning at 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Aug. 27, while a portion of Jenson Hollow Road in Jefferson Township between Muddy Creek Road and Route 21 will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. June 25, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
Crews will work to demolish an existing structure in Richhill Township and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert. A marked detour will be in place using Fairview Church Road, Route 21 and Bristoria Road, the release said.
Crews in Jefferson Township will perform slide repair. A marked detour will be in place using Muddy Creek, Garards Fort and Rolling Meadows roads and Route 21, the release said.