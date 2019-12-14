The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced in a news release Friday a portion of Morgan Road in Cecil Township will be closed for approximately six months starting Monday as part of the construction of the Southern Beltway.
Morgan Road will be closed to traffic between the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies exit and Administrative Driveway allowing crews to make improvements to the roadway in this area. The main entrance and exit to the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will not be affected.
A four-mile posted detour will send motorists to Morganza and Cecil-Henderson roads.