A portion of West Pike Street in Houston will be closed between Shelly’s Pike Inn and Route 519 beginning at 6 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Aug. 12, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
Crews will be working to replace the bridge that caries Route 519 over Chartiers Creek.
The project will also include roadway approaches, drainage upgrade, guide rail, signing and pavement markings, the release said.
A marked detour will be in place using Route 519, Interstate 79 and Race Track Road, the release said.