If the weekday commute takes you cruising down North Main Street in Washington, odds are you’ve seen John Richman sitting contentedly underneath a big, red umbrella outside Popcorn Willy.
While he waits for his friend to arrive, Richman people watches and waves to acquaintances, a cup of piping hot coffee on the table beside him.
The 87-year-old East Washington native has been a fixture outside Popcorn Willy for about three years, since he and public defender Joe Janflone struck up an unlikely friendship.
“I used to walk four to eight miles a day. I always sat on the courthouse steps. He used to walk by me,” said Richman, who now lives in South Strabane. “(He said) come on, let’s go have a cup of coffee. We’ve been friends ever since.”
Richman said he’s always been active: The octogenarian played linebacker for East Washington High School and Mercersburg Academy before graduating from Suffield Academy in Connecticut, where he was on the football team. He also enjoys a full calendar.
If he didn’t stay social, “I’d be dead,” he said.
Richman has fun meeting buddies, and looks forward to teasing and chatting with Janflone on weekday mornings.
“He’s a great guy,” Richman said.
