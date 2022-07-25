Members of the Washington PONY League World Series team got a different kind of workout Tuesday, when area ballplayers joined volunteers from Range Resources to give the Trolley Museum a face-lift.
The Washington Wolverines and ten Range employees spent the day repainting shelters at the Trolley Museum. Earlier this year, Range Resources donated $425 to the museum, to cover the cost of paints and supplies.
The corporation decided to volunteer manpower to the project, and when Heather Stack, a Range employee and PONY mom, learned about the beautifying efforts, she reached out to head coach Tyler Rubasky for additional assistance.
“We’re always tying to develop our guys into well-rounded individuals,” said Rubasky. “There are other things besides baseball. It’s important to give back to the community that is so generous to us.”
Scott Becker, executive director of the Trolley Museum, said Wednesday’s painting project marks the first time the PONY League team has volunteered on the grounds.
“It was great. They have a lot of energy. They did a lot of painting of our trolley waiting shelters,” said Becker. “These waiting shelters are over 100 years old. They take a lot of work. The weather can be kind of rough on them.”
Becker said the two shelters repainted by volunteers are historically significant: One trolley shelter served as a stop across from Sarris’ Candies in Canonsburg, and then became a school bus stop before the structure was donated to the museum. The second shelter was located along the Harmony trolley route from Pittsburgh to Butler.
“It’s kind of interesting how they survived,” Becker said.
Rubasky said his team had a great time volunteering.
“Paint might have ended up on them as opposed to the shelters they were supposed to be painting,” he said with a laugh. “I think they enjoyed it. They let us take a trolley ride – that was enjoyable.”
Pizza and a ride aboard the trolley were courtesy of Range Resources.
Range began partnering with the Trolley Museum in 2008, through leasing and monetary donations totaling more than $180,000. The corporation also donated land to the museum, and will this fall sponsor the Pumpkin Trolley.
