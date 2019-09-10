CARROLL
Theft alleged: Michael Alan Amati, 39, of 1288 Country Club Road, Carroll Township, is charged by Carroll police with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, court records show. Police accuse Amati of borrowing a Jeep Sept. 2 from a neighbor, Anita Roule, and failing to return it as scheduled. Amati is in Washington County jail on a probation warrant pending his arraignment.
DONORADrug arrest: Perrial O. Pearson, 31, of 630 First St., Donora, is charged by borough police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and driving with a DUI-suspended license, court records show. Police accuse Pearson of having a bag of crack and a bag of marijuana when an officer approached her parked vehicle about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Dakota Alley. She is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
ELLSWORTHAssaults alleged: Larry J. Rose, 37, of 43 S. Main St., Ellsworth, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Rose of shoving and grabbing Melissa Garber during an argument in his residence about 12:30 a.m. Sunday and also injuring a second female when she pulled him off of Garber. Rose is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
MONONGAHELAAssault alleged: Gordon B. Fine III, 56, of 800 Howard St., Monongahela, is charged by city police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck his wife, Wanda Fine, several times in her face about 10 p.m. Sunday in his residence, court records show. He is free on $7,500 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
SOMERSETMan jailed: Eric James Pollock, 29, of 1067 Route 18, Hanover Township, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of having 28 grams of marijuana and a small amount of cocaine during a traffic stop about 1:20 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 70 east. He is in Washington County jail on $40,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
UNIONMan jailed: Robert Powell, 18, of 10 Elrama Ave., Elrama, is charged by Monongahela police with making terroristic threats, aggravated assault and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse Powell of placing a knife to Joseph Swann’s head and also threatening him with a machete about 4:30 p.m. Saturday during a party at 7 Davidson Ave. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.