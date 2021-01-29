WASHINGTON
Drug case: David Mitchell Smith Jr., 41, of 560 Jefferson Ave., Washington, is charged by the Washington County Drug Task Force with marijuana possession following a raid on his residence about 6 a.m. Thursday, court records show. The search also produced money and bags used to package crack, the focus of the investigation, a detective noted in the affidavit. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent Smith to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
Man jailed: Justin Christopher Barfield, 37, of 905 Burton Ave., Washington, is charged by state police with cocaine possession with intent to deliver and drug possession stemming from a traffic stop about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 23 at Hayes and Catfish avenues, court records show. District Judge Robert Redlinger set bond Thursday at $10,000 for Barfield, who also is being held in Washington County jail on a probation violation.