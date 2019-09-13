BENTLEYVILLE
Man jailed: Thomas Dale King, 43, of 3 Taylor St., Cokeburg, is charged by Bentleyville police with disarming an officer and resisting arrest, court records show. King is accused of attempting to take a stun gun from a police officer during a struggle at the office of District Judge Curtis Thompson, 900 Main St., about noon Aug. 15. King is being detained in Washington County jail on unrelated unpaid fines after being arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
NEW EAGLE
Man jailed: Sheldon Harris, 33, of 115 First Ave., New Eagle, is charged by Monongahela police with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Harris of striking a boy in the left eye during an argument over a broken cellphone in his residence about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Harris is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bail set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
WASHINGTON
Drug charges: William J. Sarasnick Jr., 22, was arraigned on Wednesday with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and possession of paraphernalia filed in July by the Washington County Drug Task Force. The charges stem from a May 17 search that investigators conducted at Sarasnick’s Bruce Street home, where they allegedly found 203 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl, a digital scale, ledger showing money owed and $299 in cash. Sarasnick allegedly admitted to selling the drugs for eight or nine months. Sarasnick was being held in the county jail after District Judge Robert Redlinger set bail at $15,000.