BUFFALO
Charges filed: State police filed two separate cases against Rusty Debolt, 31, who doesn’t appear to have a valid address listed in court papers. In one incident on Sept. 10, a woman reported she’d recognized Debolt rummaging in her vehicle about 2 a.m. before he fled with her bank card, which had been in the vehicle on her Jolly School Road property. He’s charged with theft, criminal trespass and loitering and prowling at night. In another incident Friday, a second woman reported Debolt was violating an active restraining order by calling her from an unfamiliar number and allegedly threatening to burn her car and kill her when she answered. He’s charged with terroristic threats and harassment. Debolt is being held in the Washington County jail after District Judge Jesse Pettit set bond at $40,000.
CANTON
Cars damaged: Seven vehicles parked on Jefferson Avenue were scratched with what appeared to be keys between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31, according to state police. They said there was no video surveillance from residences of victims or neighbors, and no witnesses.
MONONGAHELA
Charged in crash: David Joseph Terenda, 40, of Bethel Park, is charged by Monongahela police with causing an accident involving unattended property and driving under the influence, court records show. Terenda allegedly crashed his vehicle into four parked vehicles in the 100 block of Chess Street about 8:20 a.m. Sept. 11. No one was injured. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Friday in a summons.
UNION
Strangulation charge: Joseph P. Cowan, 48, of 4 Grossetto Drive, was charged by Monongahela police with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following multiple domestic incidents at his residence Sunday. Police said that about 11 a.m., Cowan allegedly grabbed his wife by the hair, pushed her into the wall and began choking her. According to the criminal complaint, he allegedly pushed her down and pushed his hand in her face. About 5 p.m., he pushed her down again and began choking her before she was able to run to a neighbor’s house. He allegedly told her that he was “leaving with their child or that he was going to kill her,” the criminal complaint said.
Burglary charge: Robert Reed Sypolt, 27, of 124 Sixth Ave., New Eagle, was charged by Monongahela police with burglary and criminal trespass after he was caught in a building Thursday night. The owner of Dupree’s, 6178 Route 88, allegedly saw Sypolt inside the building about 8:30 p.m. and it appeared he was armed, according to the criminal complaint. Police caught Sypolt in the parking lot, trying to leave in his vehicle, the complaint said. Sypolt, a former employee of Dupree’s, had allegedly entered through a side door.
WEST BROWNSVILLEPolice chase: Terri Lynn Black, 54, of 48 Clarke St., Clarksville, was charged by West Brownsville police with fleeing an officer, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and four traffic summary offenses following a police chase through Clarksville early Friday morning. Police said they initiated a traffic stop about 12:38 a.m. on Main Street in West Brownsville when Black drove off at a high rate of speed. Police said that during the chase, Black reached about 93 miles per hour, drove into oncoming traffic and ignored numerous stop signs. Eventually, police said, she turned into the backyard of a Slope Street residence. Police said she had suspected marijuana and cocaine in her purse and appeared to be under the influence. Police said she was taken to Uniontown Hospital for a blood draw.