CECIL
Chain-reaction crash: Four drivers were involved in a chain-reaction crash in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cecil Township on Wednesday about 7:30 a.m., police said. A vehicle being driven by Evan Jimenez, 30, of Washington, rear-ended a vehicle being driven by Christopher M. Konopka, 50, of East Millsboro. Konopka’s vehicle was then pushed into a car being driven by Donald P. Sekura, 41, of Garfield, Ky., and Sekura’s vehicle went into the back of a car being driven by Anthony E. Uniejewski, 28, of Washington. A passenger in Jimenez’s vehicle, Chelsea Papa, 33, of Washington, was taken to St. Clair Hospital with an unspecified injury. None of the other drivers were injured.
Houston
Theft: Aleea Yevins, 40, of Washington, is accused of taking a wallet belonging to Donald Peiffer, 69, at Jimmy Z’s Pizza at 12 W. Pike St., in Houston about 5:20 p.m. Friday, according to police. Peiffer put his wallet on the counter while he was ordering a pizza, and Yevins is alleged to have grabbed it while she was taking a pizza.
Claysville
Crash: A vehicle being driven by Shirley J. Plants, 76, of Claysville, was traveling northbound on Wayne Street about 2:50 a.m. Thursday when it hit a traffic sign and utility pole. A mailbox was also damaged. Plants was taken to Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, W.Va., to be checked for injuries.