CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Andre James Crawford, 26, of 601 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with burglary, simple assault, robbery, trespassing, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, court records show. He is accused of going to the 216 Oakland Ave. residence of his former girlfriend, Shelly Smith, stealing her phone and pushing and beating her at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue about 2 p.m. Aug. 29. District Judge Larry Hopkins signed a warrant Tuesday for Crawford’s arrest.
CHARTIERS
False imprisonment charges: Jerry Russell Scott, 38, of 828 Governors Circle, Chartiers Township, was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment, strangulation and stalking by township police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Scott assaulted a woman and dragged her into his residence on Aug. 30. He allegedly did not allow her to leave until Sunday, to go to work. Scott was placed in Washington County Jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge David Mark.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Drug arrest: Blair Daniel Laroyal Tartt, 27, of 521 Second St., Donora, is charged by state police with marijuana possession with intent to deliver, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and motor vehicle violations stemming from a traffic stop Aug. 30 on Interstate 70 east, court records show. Tartt is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Charles Christner.
ROSTRAVER
Assault alleged: Robin Edward Layhue, 66, of 34 Nottingham Drive, Rostraver Township, is charged by Rostraver police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck a boy in the back and pushed him into a closet door about 4 p.m. Tuesday in his residence, court records show. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bond.
SPEERS
Harassment alleged: Keylo Kentae Houston, 31, of Flint, Mich., is charged by Charleroi Regional police with eight counts of harassment over allegations he left threatening and lewd messages July 19 and Aug. 31 on a phone while his former girlfriend, Gwen Morris, worked at a restaurant at 1001 Guttman Boulevard. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Devaughn Johnson, 28, of 440 Duncan Ave., Washington, was charged with strangulation and aggravated assault by city police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson grabbed a woman’s neck and caused her to lose consciousness about 5 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 1000 block of Allison Avenue. Johnson was placed in Washington County Jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
Drug charges: Shaqua Lynn Robinson, 23, of 131 Jollick Manor, Washington, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by the Washington County Drug Task Force last week. According to the criminal complaint, Robinson sold an informant crack cocaine in February. Robinson was placed in Washington County Jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
Car theft: Three unknown individuals stole a black Ford Escape from a residence in the 700 block of Donnan Avenue Monday. According to police, security footage shows the suspects driving away in the car about 11:30 p.m. North Strabane police pulled over the vehicle about 1 a.m. Tuesday, but the suspects fled.
Armed robbery: Police investigated an armed robbery that took place about 6 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Sumner Avenue. According to police, two men approached and robbed another man of $40 and a pack of cigarettes at gunpoint. One man was described as wearing jean shorts and a black hoodie. The other man was wearing a long-sleeve burgundy shirt and black sweatpants. The man with the jean shorts pointed the gun at the victim, according to police.