CHARTIERS
Threat alleged: Joyce Mariani, 54, of 10 Whitetail Drive, Chartiers Township, is charged by township police with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, court records show. She is accused of threatening to shoot her ex-husband, Gary Mariani, and scratched his left arm during a disturbance about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at his garage at the same address. She is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
MONONGAHELAThree charged: Sami Jo Lukach, 33, and Thomas Joseph Twigg, 42, both of Vine Street, Monongahela, are each charged by city police with burglary, trespassing and flight to avoid apprehension, court records show. Police accuse them of breaking into 523 Elmira St. while its owner, Ken Cox, was not in town and then running from police when officers were summoned there about 11 a.m. Monday. A third suspect, Jacob Trail, 32, is accused of hiding the others from officers at his 419 Second St. residence. Trail will receive his charge of hindering apprehension in a summons from District Judge Mark Wilson. Twigg and Lukach are in Washington County jail, each on $25,000 bond set Wednesday by Wilson.
Assault alleged: Anthony Frank Martin, 47, of 1978 B Route 2023, Carroll Township, is charged by city police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Martin of striking Stephen Vesely in the head about 6:20 p.m. Sept. 20 in a bar in the 100 block of West Main Street. Vesely went to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh with severe head injuries. Martin will receive his charges in a summons issued Tuesday by District Judge Mark Wilson.
SMITHAssault alleged: William Stankowski Jr., 50, of 204 Charles St., Langeloth, is charged by Smith police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he punched his wife, Tarah, and pushed her to the floor about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in their residence, court records show. He is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.