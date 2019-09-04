FRANKLIN
Robbery charges: Dakota James Scheetz, 22, of Penn, was arrested in Monroeville last week for a robbery that took place just after midnight Aug. 22 at the 7-Eleven on East High Street. State police charged Scheetz with robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, simple assault, reckless endangerment and theft by unlawful taking. According to police, Scheetz was armed with a handgun when he entered the store and stole two cartons of cigarettes, valued at $170.
Firearms, DUI charges: Andrew Darrel Williamson, 19, of Big Shannon Run Road, Mt. Morris, was charged with possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered, firearm possession without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and traffic violations by state police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over Williamson for speeding on Rolling Meadows Road. Williamson allegedly had a .45-caliber handgun with the serial number filed off in the vehicle. He said he was aware the gun was in the car but that he did not own it. He reportedly declined to tell police who did own the gun. Williamson was placed in Greene County Prison on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Curt Balint.