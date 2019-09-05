CUMBERLAND
Assault alleged: George Edward Wyland, 57, of 773 S. Branch Muddy Creek, Cumberland Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment by township police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Wyland punched a woman in the face at his residence about 9:15 p.m. Sunday. He was released from Greene County Prison after he posted his $2,500 bond.
Assault alleged: Tristan Hayden Wolfe, 20, of 373 Sherman Ave., Nemacolin, was charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief by township police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Wolfe assaulted a woman at his residence about 1:20 p.m. Sunday. Wolfe was incarcerated in Greene County Prison on $7,500 bond set by District Judge David Balint.