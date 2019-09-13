CHARLEROI
Man jailed: Ross Calcek, 20, of 315 Oakland Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault over allegations he pushed Brianne Venneri to the floor and struck her in the head about 11 p.m. Wednesday at 838 Shady Ave., court records show. Calcek is in Washington County jail on $7,500 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
Assault alleged: Brandon Dean Pritchett, 30, who has addresses in Monessen and Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault over allegations he attempted to use a cordless power drill to drill into the head of Albert Lippert about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at 803 Lincoln Ave. Pritchett is free on $10,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.