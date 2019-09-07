CANONSBURG
Assault charge: Borough police charged James E. Robison, 38, of Ridge Avenue with simple assault and harassment after his girlfriend told police Robinson had punched her in the head while the couple were driving home and later kicked and punched her in their kitchen on Sunday. Robison was charged by summons in District Judge David Mark's office.
HOUSTON
Strangulation charge: State police charged Christopher M. Claxton, 29, of Pike Street with strangulation and terroristic threats. Police said Claxton had choked a woman with his hands and threatened to kill her at his house on Aug. 31. Charging papers don't specify Claxton's relationship to the alleged victim. Claxton was arraigned before District Robert Redlinger following his arrest on Thursday. His bail was set at $15,000.
UNION
Man jailed: Raymond Izeal Ostrander, 45, of 41 Stone Church Road, Union Township, is charged by Monongahela police with burglary, trespassing and obstruction, court records show. Police accuse Ostrander of walking uninvited into a neighbor's residence and running away when officers attempted to apprehend him on a warrant about 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was placed in Washington County Jail on an unrelated probation violation.