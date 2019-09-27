BUFFALO
Theft alleged: John Raymond Hyatt, 45, of 110 Hutchinson Road, Sewickly Township, Westmoreland County, is charged by state police with theft and receiving stolen property, court records show. He is accused of being the highest bidder for a pickup truck May 14 at America’s Auto Auction, 55 E. Buffalo Church Road, and delivering it to his business, C. Wolfes Auto Sales without paying the price of $5,445. District Judge Ethan Ward issued the charges Thursday in a summons.
MONONGAHELAIntimidation alleged: Edward John Poroda, 60, of 1 Young St., Monongahela, is charged by city police with intimidation of witnesses, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, court records show. He is accused of interacting about 4 p.m. Wednesday with three of his neighbors who are witnesses in a different criminal case against him in violation of a court order. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Thursday in a summons.
PETERSWoman wanted: Lakisha Renee Pitts, 44, of Detroit, Mich., is charged by township police with theft and access device fraud, court records show. Pitts is accused of stealing a wallet from a woman at her place of employment in the 500 block of Valleybrook Road about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and using one of the victim’s banking cards to make $1,244 in purchases at stores in Upper St. Clair and Bethel Park. District Judge Jesse Pettit signed a warrant Thursday for Pitts’ arrest.
WASHINGTONMan jailed: Alex Maurice Ashley, 49, of 266 Locust St., Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault and making terroristic threats, court records show. Police accuse Ashley of striking Cameron Ashley in the neck and threatening to cut her throat about 11:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.