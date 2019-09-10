STOCKDALE
Man jailed: Michael Nervina, 35, of Arnold City, is charged by Roscoe, Elco, Stockdale and Allenport Regional police with burglary, theft and receiving stolen property, stemming from separate cases, court records show. Police accuse him of entering a house at 353 Bow St. May 13 and stealing a computer, drill and DVD player. In the other case he is accused of stealing $200 and a keychain May 19 from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Bow Street. Nervina is in Washington County jail on $45,000 bail set Monday by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
Assault alleged: Kirby Lynn Thorpe, 28, of 602 Shady Ave., Charleroi, is charged by RESA police with simple assault and disorderly conduct over allegations she grabbed Alexi Kalvesmaki by the hair, forced her to the ground and punched her repeatedly in the face about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 31, court records show. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Monday in a summons.