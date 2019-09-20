CECIL
Assault alleged: Kevin Scott Rush, 47, of Brookcrest Drive, Cecil Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment by township police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Rush threw a chair at a woman at his residence and held her head against the floor. Rush was attempting to pull out of the driveway when police arrived. Police said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Rush. He was placed in Washington County jail.
CARROLL
Theft alleged: Scott Vincent Marino, 53, of Duquesne, and Alma Hale, 57, of Dravosburg, are each charged by Carroll police with theft and conspiracy over allegations they stole rolls of wire from Roberts Auto Body, 140 N. Route 88, about 11:40 p.m. Sept. 9, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Wednesday via summons.
DONORA
Charged in assault: Cameron Nicholas Carlock, 19, of 646 Thompson Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with simple assault and harassment for his alleged role in an assault of Andrew Smith about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at 785 Linden Way, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Wednesday in a summons.
PETERS
Assault alleged: Mark Richard Mortland, 56, of Springdale Road, Peters Township, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment by township police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Mortland broke the wrist of a 16-year-old male in February. In May, Mortland was accused of punching the same juvenile in the head multiple times and giving him a concussion. Mortland was released on a $75,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.