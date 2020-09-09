CANONSBURG
Man jailed: Thomas Shane Madry, 43, of McEwen Road, Cecil Township, is charged by state police with marijuana possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm without a license, drug possession and driving under the influence, court records show. The charges stem from a traffic stop about 2:20 a.m. Saturday on Belmont Avenue. Madry is in Washington County jail on $150,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
CARMICHAELS
Warrant issued: A warrant was issued for a Carmichaels man who is charged with assault. Tristan M. Allen, 21, allegedly hit Kody Farrar during an argument early Saturday at a Cumberland Township home. Police said Farrar shoved Allen outside of the home, and Allen broke a window and came back inside, where the men again fought. According to court paperwork, Farrar had bruises and cuts from the glass, and a dog that was at the home also had cuts on its paws. Allen faces charges of burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, cruelty to animals and was cited for harassment.
CECIL
Man jailed: Steven Maurice Walloch, 41, of 707 Morganza Road, Cecil Township, is charged by Cecil police with making terroristic threats, strangulation, simple assault and marijuana possession, court records show. Police accuse Walloch of pushing a boy off his dirt bike at Hendersonville Ball Field about 6:10 p.m. Monday before fleeing and flashing a folding knife at others. Walloch is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
Threats alleged: Kathy Ann Wanat, 53, of 39 Ridgewood Drive, Cecil Township, is charged by Cecil police with making terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Wanat of threatening her neighbors with a large kitchen knife about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. She is in Washington County jail without bond because District Judge Jesse Pettit indicated she did not answer questions about bond.
CHARLEROI
Terroristic threats alleged: Donald Payne III, 32, of 908 Prospect Ave., was charged by Charleroi Regional police with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened to sexually assault a Charleroi woman. Police said that from 1:54 to 3:17 p.m. Sept. 1, Payne sent threatening text messages to the woman.
MONESSEN
Charged in burglary: William Curcio, 24, of 218 Oakland Ave. Rear, Charleroi, and Nolan Jenkins, 22, of 709 Chestnut St., Donora, are each charged by city police with burglary, conspiracy and theft, court records show. Police accuse them of participating in a home invasion in the 200 block of Shawnee Ave. about 2:15 a.m. Sept. 3 in which $75 was stolen from the victim. Curcio also is charged with robbery, simple assault and possessing an instrument of a crime. Curcio is in Westmoreland County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Wayne Vlasic. Jenkins is free on $10,000 bond.
SMITH
Dog neglect alleged: Brian Keith Strappazzon, 51, of Lageloth Road, Smith Township, is charged by Washington Area Humane Society with 52 counts of charges alleging neglect and cruelty to animals, court records show. The charges stem from an Aug. 25 inspection of his property that revealed puppies and dogs running looses and living in poor conditions and without enough food or water. District Judge Gary Havelka issued the charges Friday in a summons.