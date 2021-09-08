DUNKARD
Assault alleged: John Patrick Stafford, 28, of 204 S. Main St., Point Marion, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and escape by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. According to police, sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for Stafford about 7 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Moreland Street when he fled. Stafford is accused of kicking one of the deputies in the face. District Judge Glenn Bates sent Stafford to Greene County jail on $20,000 bond.
NORTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Jason Thomas Santelli, 36, of 263 Latimer Ave., Canonsburg, faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with the assault of a man at Frankie I’s Bar & Grille on Mapleview Drive about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, Santelli was kicked out of the bar after picking up a woman and placing her on a wall on the restaurant’s deck, which has about a 30-foot drop. Santelli ran back to the bar and began assaulting the male victim, who suffered a head laceration and broken ankle, according to court documents. Santelli has not been arrested, according to the criminal complaint.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Thaddius Wooley, 35, of 419 Locust Ave., Washington, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and obstructing emergency services by city police. According to police, officers responded to reports of a possible overdose at Wooley’s residence about 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Wooley allegedly tried to stop medics from administering Narcan to a man who appeared to be overdosing. According to police, Wooley began punching and shoving officers. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Wooley to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
WAYNESBURG
Assault alleged: Shawna Marie Smith, 22, of 52 W. Elm St., Waynesburg, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. According to police, officers went to Smith’s residence about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Borough police said she punched another woman in the face repeatedly. According to court records, Smith has not been arrested.
Impersonating law enforcement: Douglas Ryan Homrock, 25, of 140 W. Locust Alley, Waynesburg, is charged with burglary and impersonating a public servant. According to borough police, just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Homrock went to a home in the 100 block of North Maiden Street and knocked on the door, declaring that he was a sheriff’s deputy. He then forced his way inside, court paperwork states. He fled when the resident told him she was calling police. District Judge Glenn Bates sent Homrock to Greene County jail on $30,000 bond.