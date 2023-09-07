CANTON
Robbery: Arrest warrants have been issued for Deshawn Chaz Barfield, 30, of Canonsburg, and Tamika Lynn Little, 22, of Taylorstown, on charges of robbery, aggravated assault and terroristic threats. According to the criminal complaint, state police were called to the 500 block of Bower Avenue at about 9 p.m. Monday. William Strawn told police that Barfield held a gun to his head while he and Little stole a phone and about $760.
NORTH STRABANE
Vehicular assault: Christopher Michael Holt, 43, of Parkersburg, W.Va., is wanted by North Strabane police on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, at about 7 p.m. Monday, Holt struck his girlfriend with his vehicle in the parking lot of Hollywood Casino at the Meadows. The woman had bruising on her face and a cut to one of her toes. Police said surveillance footage shows Holt speeding out of the parking lot. An arrest warrant has been issued.
