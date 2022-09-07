WEST BROWNSVILLE
Assault alleged: Kennita Elizabeth Kino, 27, of West Brownsville, is charged by state police with aggravated assault and simple assault. According to the criminal complaint, at about 10 p.m. Saturday, Kino cut her brother on the arm with a small paring knife at her home. He was transported to Mon Valley Hospital and required stitches. District Judge Eric Porter sent Kino to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
