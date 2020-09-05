CANTON
Drug charges: A Texas man was charged by state police with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prohibited weapon and giving false identification to police following an incident Wednesday. Police went to 10 Bel Air Drive where they were told David Lawrence Bandy, of Jordanton, was residing. Earlier that night, Bandy was a passenger in a crashed vehicle, but Bandy allegedly fled the scene of the crash, the complaint said. Police arrested Bandy on multiple warrants from multiple states. In his belongings, police found brass knuckles, 20 syringes, 58 glassine bags and other paraphernalia.
CECIL
Theft charges: A father and son who own Sadowski’s Towing are each facing charges of theft and criminal mischief after they allegedly towed and scrapped a car that didn’t belong to them last month. Cecil Township police said that on July 1, an abandoned vehicle was reported in the parking lot of R&M Investments. Police said the owner of the vehicle tried to get the car back and reported it missing Aug. 28. When asked by police, Richard M. Sadowski, 56, of Carnegie, and his father, Stanley F. Sadowski, 84, of Lawrence, denied towing the car. Police reviewed surveillance footage from Aug. 10 of the car being towed by their company, police said. When police showed up Sunday at their business with a search warrant, Stanley allegedly told them that he and Richard had cut the car into pieces and “junked” them along with other vehicles. During their search, police found a receipt from a scrapping company from Aug. 13 that shows an “S. Sadowski” was paid $115 for 2,300 pounds of scrap.
WEST PIKE RUN
Drug charges: Zeke Nole Davitis, 18, of 11 Deambroggi Road, Charleroi, was charged by state police with driving under the influence, possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, corruption of minors, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and three traffic summary violations following a crash July 24 on Beallsville Road. Police said Davitis had three juveniles in the car with him when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail. Police said Davitis appeared to be under the influence and that the car smelled of marijuana. According to the criminal complaint, the juveniles told police that Davitis had given them marijuana. Police said Davitis continuously yelled and screamed and attempted to get the handcuffs off.