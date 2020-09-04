MONONGAHELA
Assault alleged: Nathaniel David Fitzgerald, 36, of 504 Chess St., was charged by city police with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia following a domestic incident that happened about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence. According to the criminal complaint, Fitzgerald argued with his girlfriend over money before he threw her to the ground, pinned her down and choked her until she couldn’t breathe. Police said Fitzgerald had fled the scene, but they found numerous bongs and other drug paraphernalia in his residence. Fitzgerald was arraigned Wednesday night by District Judge Joshua Kanalis and jailed on $25,000 bond.
NEW EAGLE
Drug charges: Ellis Chundu Dones, 42, of Binghamton, N.Y., was charged by Monongahela police with possession with intent to deliver and resisting arrest following an incident Monday night in the 800 block of Monroe Street. Police said that while they were conducting a narcotics investigation at a residence, Dones ran out the back door. Police caught up with him a block away, but Dones allegedly pulled away from them and kept trying to run. Police found him in possession of four separate baggies of suspected cocaine along with nearly $2,000 in cash in his pocket. Dones was arraigned Tuesday morning by District Judge Joshua Kanalis and jailed on $100,000 bond.