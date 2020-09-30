CANTON
Assault alleged: Victoria Dawn Dettorre, 21, of 841 Lynn Portal Road, Washington, was charged by state police with simple assault and harassment following an incident that occurred at her residence Sept. 14. Police said Dettorre allegedly charged at other residents with scissors and bit another person.
Theft alleged: Charlene Kathleen Taylor, 22, of 673 S. Main St., Washington, was charged by state police, accused of stealing her ex-girlfriend’s bank account information and transferring $3,800 into her own CashApp account on Sept. 6.
NORTH BETHLEHEM
Woman charged: Joyce Ann Coles, 53, of Uniontown, is charged by state police with fleeing from police and driving under the influence stemming from a four-mile pursuit from Washington to East National Pike about 10:40 p.m. Friday, court records show. She is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Gun threat alleged: Jackie Lynn Kelvington, 52, of 1701 Chestnut St., North Franklin Township, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse Kelvington of pointing a loaded handgun at a female in her residence about 10 p.m. Monday. She is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.