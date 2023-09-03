CANTON
Animal cruelty: Nicole Jean Lycett, 42, of Canton Township, is charged by state police with aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. According to the criminal complaint, police found two dogs in a crate inside Lycett’s home in the 100 block of Moon Road. Police also found the body of a dead dog, according to the complaint. Police said the home was in poor condition. A veterinarian found the dogs were overweight and had hookworm, whipworm and roundworm, the complaint states. A warrant has been issued for Lycett’s arrest.
