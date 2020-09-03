CLARKSVILLE
Assault alleged: Brandon Cortez Quickley, 44, of 247 Center St., was charged by state police with indecent assault after he was accused of grabbing a 15-year-old girl inappropriately Aug. 20. Police said the girl was visiting her relative’s business, where Quickley resides in an attached apartment. According to the criminal complaint, Quickley told the girl that she “grew up” and now “looks like a porn star” before he touched her.
FRANKLIN
Theft alleged: Robert Lee Rowe, 46, of Huntington, W.Va., was charged by state police with theft, forgery and access device fraud after he allegedly tried to cash a forged check at Community Bank in Carmichaels Aug. 7. Police said Rowe forged the $5,336 check in the name of a business, C&S Tire Pros. According to the criminal complaint, the bank manager called the business owner before cashing it because the check “looked abnormal and the customer was antsy.” The owner of the company confirmed that it was a forged check and that he didn’t know who Rowe was.
MIDWAY
Gunshot: John W. Shaffer Jr., 57, of 213 Washington Ave., was charged by McDonald police with discharging a weapon into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm within the borough limits. Police said that on Aug. 22 Shaffer allegedly fired a shot accidentally into the floor of his apartment. The resident in the unit below came home to find the bullet hole in her ceiling and the bullet on the bedroom floor. According to the criminal complaint, Shaffer told police that he went to the other apartments to see if anyone had been hurt, but “no one was home.”
WAYNESBURG
Assault alleged: Daneja Renee Moorer, 27, of 209 E. Elm St., was charged by borough police with simple assault and two counts of harassment following a fight at her residence about noon Wednesday. Police said Moorer allegedly struck her girlfriend multiple times, causing injury to her arm. Police said the victim’s father intervened in the fight, holding Moorer to the ground as she allegedly struck him too.