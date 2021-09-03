CALIFORNIA
Sexual assault: Jerome Julian Stewart, 38, whose listed address is the Washington County jail, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault. Stewart is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old between August 2012 and August 2013. State police said that when the child was 8 or 9 years old, Stewart offered the child money to perform a sex act. Stewart was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Eric Porter, who denied bail.
EAST BETHLEHEM
Gun charges: Frederick Mead Pochiba, 58, of 244 Center St., Clarksville, is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats by Centerville police. According to police, about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pochiba threatened a man with a gun at Ten Mile Creek County Park. Police arrested Pochiba nearby in the 300 block of Main Street. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Pochiba to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.