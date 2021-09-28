CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Jason Johnson, 41, of 407 Sixth St., Charleroi, is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. Charleroi Regional Police said Johnson struck a woman in the mouth and grabbed her by the neck at a residence in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue about 4 p.m. Sept. 23. According to court records, Johnson has not been arrested.
DONEGAL
Theft charge: State police charged Vitaly Timoshchuk, 24, of Cobalt Moon Crossing, Columbus, Ohio, with theft by unlawful taking in connection with the theft of a laptop Saturday from the rest stop near the 5 mile marker on Interstate 70. District Judge James Saieva sent him to Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.
MONONGAHELA
Jailed for threats: Ronald Campbell Jr., 36, of 3240 Sligo Road, Bossier City, La., is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and public drunkenness. Monongahela police officers were dispatched to a home about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Park Avenue where Campbell was on the porch making threats. Police said Campbell was drunk and asked to spend the night, and then threatened to shoot a juvenile male and his uncle. Campbell told police he worked on a barge, got kicked off after getting into an argument with his captain, and was looking for a ride to Pittsburgh so he could get home. District Judge James Saieva sent Campbell to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
PETERS TOWNSHIP
Jailed for threat: Eric Coleman Hutsell, 57, of 152 E. Highland Drive, Peters Township, is charged with making terroristic threats at his residence about 11 p.m. Saturday. According to court documents, Hutsell told his girlfriend he would kill her and her entire family, including her 103-year-old mother. District Judge James Saieva sent Hutsell to Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.