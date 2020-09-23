BENTLEYVILLE
Drug arrest: Justin Michael Sargent, 35, of 411 Spring St., Centerville, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, fight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, drug possession and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Sargent of having many stamp bags of heroin, four small bags of crack, pills and a small amount of marijuana during a disturbance about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at a hotel in the 100 block of Gosai Drive. He is in Washington County jail on a warrant and $20,000 bond set Monday by District Judge Mark Wilson.