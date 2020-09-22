CHARLEROI
Drug arrest: Almondie D. Rawls, 41, of 806 Crest Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession, tampering with evidence and obstruction, court records show. Police accuse Rawls of having heroin, pills, crack and marijuana when she was found sleeping in her parked vehicle in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
FINLEYVILLE
Man jailed: Zeke Austin Joyce, 26, of First Avenue, New Eagle, is charged by Monongahela police with burglary and trespassing over allegations he was inside an apartment at 3520 Washington Ave. without permission about 11:20 p.m. Sunday, court records show. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
MONONGAHELA
Woman charged: Chris Ann Ruse, 59, of 132 Adams St., Monongahela, is charged by state police with hindering the apprehension of her son, Joseph Neidermeyer, at her residence about 9 p.m. Sept. 11 when he was wanted on a state detainer and warrants. District Judge Mark Wilson released Ruse Monday on $5,000 unsecured bond.
NORTH STRABANE
Arrest stems from domestic: North Strabane Township police responded to a domestic incident Monday afternoon that resulted in one man’s arrest. Police said the incident happened in the 1400 block of Meadowbrook Drive. As of 3:30 p.m. police had one man in custody, while a woman was being treated for suspected injuries received before police arrival. Police said no other injuries occurred during the incident. Police did not release further information Monday afternoon.
Man injured: William James Hayes, 37, of McKees Rocks, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of slicing Ramon Black in the left thigh with a razor knife about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Hunting Creek Road. Hayes is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
WASHINGTON
Man jailed: Tyler Alan Lash, 25, of 720 Ewing St., Washington, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession stemming from a traffic stop near his residence about 1:30 a.m. Monday, court records show. Police accuse him of having three bags of a white powdery substance and two bags of marijuana. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.