CALIFORNIA

Trespassing: Tamaaiga Galu, 28, of Pittsburgh, is charged by California police with burglary, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, at about 4 p.m. Tuesday Galu walked through an employee entrance into Todd’s Beer Distributor at 62 Third St. Galu walked behind the counter, but eventually left. Police said he then tried to enter The Hooch Skateshop on Union Street, and threatened a witness who attempted to stop him. District Judge Louis McQuillan sent Galu to the Washington County jail. According to court records, Galu was denied bond because police consider him a flight risk.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In