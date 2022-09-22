CALIFORNIA
Trespassing: Tamaaiga Galu, 28, of Pittsburgh, is charged by California police with burglary, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, at about 4 p.m. Tuesday Galu walked through an employee entrance into Todd’s Beer Distributor at 62 Third St. Galu walked behind the counter, but eventually left. Police said he then tried to enter The Hooch Skateshop on Union Street, and threatened a witness who attempted to stop him. District Judge Louis McQuillan sent Galu to the Washington County jail. According to court records, Galu was denied bond because police consider him a flight risk.
ROSCOE
Indecent exposure: Jesse Mitchell, 21, who does not have a permanent address, is charged by RESA Regional Police with corruption of minors and indecent exposure. According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Roscoe Fire Department at 320 Furlong Ave., where residents had stopped Mitchell after he was seen walking down the street touching himself inappropriately. Police said there were children as young as 7 in the area. A juvenile boy told police he had smoked marijuana with Mitchell. District Judge Louis McQuillan sent Mitchell to the Washington County jail without bond, citing his lack of a permanent address and a prior court order forbidding him from contact with minors, according to court records.
