CHARLEROI
Gun and drug charges: Taj Harriston, 22, of 402 Second St., Monessen, is charged with receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and possession with intent to deliver by Charleroi Regional Police Department. According to police, at about 8:30 p.m. Monday officers pulled Harriston over in the 200 block of Fallowfield Avenue after he traveled the wrong way on a one-way street. Police found two firearms, one of which had been reported stolen, and 480 stamp bags of heroin. District Judge James Saieva sent Harriston to Washington County jail on $75,000 bond.
NORTH STRABANE
Fleeing police: Richard Jeviah James Graham, 37, of 1275 E. Date St., San Bernardino, Calif., is charged with fleeing police, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by state police. According to police, at about 1 a.m. Monday, troopers attempted to pull Graham over after he exited Interstate 79 without using a turn signal. He fled police down Racetrack Road and into Chartiers Township. He fled on foot after hitting a dead end. District Judge James Saieva sent Graham to Washington County jail on $35,000 bond.
SOUTH STRABANE
Drug possession charge: Dwight Luis Clarke, 30, of Staffordshire Drive, Germantown, Md., is charged with driving under the influence and possession with intent to deliver by state police. According to police, at about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, troopers pulled Clarke over for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 70. Police found a “large amount” of marijuana under the hood of the car, and more marijuana in the car. District Judge James Saieva sent Clarke to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.