BENTLEYVILLE
Attempted homicide: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Andrew Richard Murin, 68, of Bentleyville, who is currently in Mon Valley Hospital and charged by Bentleyville police with attempted homicide, attempted aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13, police attempted to serve paperwork for an involuntary mental health commitment on Murin at his apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. Police said he was hiding a knife underneath a blanket, and attempted to stab officers multiple times. Police described the knife as having a five-inch, serrated blade.
CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: Justin Lavar Thomas, 43, of California, is charged by California police with strangulation and aggravated assault. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Thomas’ home in the 200 block of Liberty Street at about 10 a.m. Monday. Thomas’ girlfriend told police he attacked her after she asked him to help clean the apartment. According to the complaint, Thomas choked and pushed her. Police said they observed deep scratches on the woman’s neck and chest. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Thomas to the Washington County jail without bond. According to court records, Thomas was denied bond because he had been out on bail for another domestic incident involving the same person.
