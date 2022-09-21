BENTLEYVILLE

Attempted homicide: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Andrew Richard Murin, 68, of Bentleyville, who is currently in Mon Valley Hospital and charged by Bentleyville police with attempted homicide, attempted aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13, police attempted to serve paperwork for an involuntary mental health commitment on Murin at his apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. Police said he was hiding a knife underneath a blanket, and attempted to stab officers multiple times. Police described the knife as having a five-inch, serrated blade.

