CHARTIERS
Burglary: David Charles Caruso, 49, of Claysville, and Paul Maximillian Weil, 42, of Canonsburg, are each charged by Chartiers Township police with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. According to the criminal complaint, the two are accused of breaking into Welding Equipment & Repair at 325 South Country Club Road, sometime in the early morning hours of July 2. A safe, $500, three credit cards and keys to company vehicles were stolen. The credit cards used to make about $1,500 in purchases following the theft. In an interview with police a week later, Caruso allegedly confessed to his and Weil’s involvement, court paperwork states. Caruso was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge James Saieva, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond. Weil has not been arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.