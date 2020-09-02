CANTON
Drug charges: James Paul Greco, 32, of Washington, was charged by state police with possession with intent to manufacture, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and four traffic summary violations following a traffic stop on Hayes Avenue Aug. 25. Police said they pulled Greco over about 2:18 a.m. and noticed he showed signs of impairment and also had an active warrant for his arrest. In the car, police found two baggies containing a white powdery substance, a “large quantity of stamp bags,” three while pills, a digital scale and two smoking devices, according to the criminal complaint. Police later found a folded piece of paper with a white powder substance that Greco had hidden in his sock. Greco was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge James Saieva and jailed on $20,000 bond.
Criminal mischief alleged: Shayla Sidney Chandler, 23, of 52 Laurel Ave., Washington, was charged by state police with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, after video surveillance from Aug. 15 showed her throwing rocks at both the front and back windows of a vehicle outside 10 Bel Air Drive, then fleeing the scene, police said.
CUMBERLAND
Assault alleged: Jordan Lipscomb-Moffatt, 21, of 25 Wood St., Nemacolin, was charged by township police with aggravated assault, strangulation and two counts of simple assault following a physical fight with his children’s mother over their custody Sunday evening. According to the criminal complaint, when the mother had her friend take the two children to her home, Lipscomb-Moffatt allegedly tackled the mother to the ground and choked her by the neck until she couldn’t breathe. The complaint said Lipscomb-Moffatt also allegedly punched the mother in the face twice, and when two of her friends tried to intervene, he allegedly punched them as well. Police said Lipscomb-Moffatt fled before they arrived.
Holbrook
Assault alleged: A 19-year-old Holbrook man was charged with statutory sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. Kylar James Amos of Bluff Ridge Road was charged by Greene County Regional Police Saturday with statutory sexual assault, interference with child custody and corruption of minors. The alleged contact occurred at his home Monday. The girl did not consent to evidence collection at the hospital, police said. Amos was arraigned Monday before District Judge David Curt Balint, who set bail at $10,000. He was released Tuesday after bail was posted on his behalf.
WIND RIDGE
Burglary charges: State police filed additional burglary charges against a West Virginia man after the victim recently discovered items missing from his garage. Thomas Eugene Allen Jr., 27, had already faced burglary and theft charges in 2019 after state police linked his fingerprints to a home in the 500 block of McCracken Road that had been broken into Oct. 25, 2018, while the owner was gone. Earlier this month, the owner contacted police to inform them that he recently discovered items missing from his garage, too, including more than $1,000 worth of tools. Due to the new information, police refiled the charges to include two counts of burglary, theft, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.