COKEBURG
Burglary: State police have issued an arrest warrant for Timothy Allen Work, 33, of Marianna on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking. According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, Work entered a basement in the 100 block of Lincoln Street and stole power tools, an Xbox, two drones and multiple firearms. The total value of the items was about $20,000. Work is a friend of the homeowner and knew the door code to get inside, police said.
