CANONSBURG
Theft charges: Brandon Gregg Dusch, 36, of 1454 Village Green Drive, Jefferson Hills, was charged by borough police with access device fraud and theft after he allegedly used a company credit card for personal use from November to March. Police said Dusch, an employee of Sarris Candies, had wrecked a delivery truck in October on Interstate 79. After that crash, the card was missing, according to the criminal complaint. Police said Dusch allegedly charged $2,000 worth of fraudulent transactions on the credit card in Washington, Allegheny and Greene counties.
CANTON
Drug charges: Eric A. Johnson, 51, of 290 W. College, Canonsburg, was charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Interstate 70 westbound Aug. 11. Police said Johnson was a passenger in the vehicle when they found him in possession of a crack pipe, three stamp bags of suspected drugs and a baggie of cocaine.
MONESSEN
Theft alleged: Chenee Dawna Carson, 33, of 1128 McMahon Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with felony theft over allegations she sold a vehicle about 3:40 p.m. Sept. 10 to Eric Wilmore without holding a title to vehicle. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed a warrant Monday for Carson’s arrest.
MONONGAHELAMan jailed: Luke Kenneth Crawford, 22, of 301 Warne St., Monongahela, is charged by city police with burglary, trespassing, theft and loitering, court records show. Police accuse Crawford of stealing a motorcycle and six beers from residents of the 400 block of East Main Street about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 5. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set Tuesday by District Judge Mark Wilson.